Site visit to a station, Sunday, September 22, 2024
As part of the European Heritage Days, Île-de-France Mobilités opens the doors of the Limeil-Brévannes station construction site on Sunday 22 September:
- -Free visit
- - Individual registration required (limited places)
- - construction site inaccessible to PRM, strollers and children under 10 years old
- - Each minor must be accompanied by 1 responsible adult
During a 1.5-hour guided tour, the C1 team will introduce you to the project, the operation of the power station and the workshops-garages, the pylons and the prototype of the cabin.
Discover the full program HERE.
And register quickly on idf-mobilites.fr/JEP2024-CableC1 !
The C1 project team is looking forward to your visit!