Site visit to a station, Sunday, September 22, 2024

As part of the European Heritage Days, Île-de-France Mobilités opens the doors of the Limeil-Brévannes station construction site on Sunday 22 September:

-Free visit

- Individual registration required (limited places)

- construction site inaccessible to PRM, strollers and children under 10 years old

- Each minor must be accompanied by 1 responsible adult

During a 1.5-hour guided tour, the C1 team will introduce you to the project, the operation of the power station and the workshops-garages, the pylons and the prototype of the cabin.

Discover the full program HERE.

And register quickly on idf-mobilites.fr/JEP2024-CableC1 !

The C1 project team is looking forward to your visit!