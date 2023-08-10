In Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, the Bois Matar* station is coming out of the ground!

Publication date: August 1, 2023

Throughout the summer of 2023, the companions will be at work on the right-of-way of the future station, along Avenue J.F.K. The work will mainly consist of preparing the land and the foundations of the pylons and the station.

This site will be under close surveillance and all measures are being taken to minimize inconvenience (misting of dust, raising of protection with the residents of the site, choice of the least noisy machines and construction techniques, supervised site hours). It will not have an impact on road traffic.

A question? Contact your local agent, Saïd, on 06 32 87 00 52.

*The name of the station is provisional

© Ile-de-France Mobilités/Doppel France