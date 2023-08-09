Créteil – Pointe du Lac station: works on the Route de la Saussaie du Ban (RD102), extended until mid-June 2023

Publication date: May 18, 2023

At the end of the first trenches made on the Saussaie du Ban road (RD102), SUEZ's companions discovered the presence of very old pipes.

As a result, the new installations and the work schedule must be adapted.

The closure of the street to traffic and the parking ban will be extended by about two weeks, until mid-June. Thank you for your understanding.

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.