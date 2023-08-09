The C1 Cable: diversified and renewed greening

Publication date: July 20, 2023

+ 500: this is the number of trees that will be planted along the route of the C1 Cable and around your future stations!

Shrubs, large trees, grasses and perennials... Nearly 65 species were chosen for their robustness and low water consumption.

For the most part, these species are endemic and recommended by the guide to native plants of the Paris Basin. This diversified plant palette will offer travellers and local residents a renewed urban environment.

© Ile-de-France Mobilités / Doppel France