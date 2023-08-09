Temps Durables: the nerve centre of the line
Publication date: March 21, 2023
The Temps Durables station in Limeil-Brévannes will bring together several facilities essential to the operation of the C1 Cable:
- 2 garages will be set up on either side of the quays, intended for the parking of cabins when they are not in use. These garages also include a maintenance and washing workshop that will ensure the comfort and reliability of the cable car.
- The green roof of one will create additional space for local biodiversity, while the photovoltaic system on the other will power the station's lighting, sockets, convector, water heater and overhead crane.
- The Centralised Control Centre (PCC) responsible for managing the line and acting in real time on its operation as well as the cable car driver's station.