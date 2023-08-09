Publication date: June 30, 2023

In your cable car, you will always travel seated!

On your journey, you will always be guaranteed a seat in the cabin. For reasons of comfort and safety, the number of passengers per cabin is a maximum of 10 or less in the presence of a bicycle, a stroller, a person with luggage, a wheelchair, etc. The modularity of the seats will make it possible to adapt to all situations.

The C1 Cable has been designed to be able to carry more passengers than expected, during peak hours. Thanks to this overcapacity and the frequency of the cabins, one every 30 seconds or so, you will be able to board easily.

Finally, the agents present in the station will be responsible for regulating the flows, informing and ensuring the safety of passengers. In the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France, you will travel comfortably and serenely.

©Ile-de-France Mobilités/Hervé Piraud