Temporary development of the Ruelle de Paris in Valenton

Publication date: July 7, 2023

In order to carry out the work on the Émile Zola* station, the alley of Paris will change shape from Monday 10 July until the commissioning of the future cable car, by 2025.

Car traffic will remain active on this section, however we invite all users using this alley to be vigilant and slow down their pace.

For more information, contact Said, your local agent, on 06 32 87 00 52, Monday to Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

*The name of the station is provisional