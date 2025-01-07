Securing the spaces for the unwinding of the cable between Limeil-Brévannes and La Végétale

From the beginning of January to the end of February 2025, the teams will unroll the last kilometres of cable of the cable car line, between the Limeil-Brévannes and La Végétale stations.

On this section, the C1 Cable will fly over the La Végétale green corridor and in particular the La Ballastière and Saint-Martin parks. This operation will require the essential securing of the unwinding area and the installation of protection.

Some paths in the two parks as well as the bowling alley and the City stadium will be closed to the public for about 2 months.

Specific signage will be set up to guide you.

Saïd, your local agent, will be at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

Find below all the information for path closures but also more explanations on the different stages of cable unwinding.