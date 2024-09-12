The first one-off tests begin with the cabins on the first section of the C1

You may see the first cabins in the sky of Val-de-Marne today, between the resorts of Pointe du lac and Limeil-Brévannes.

No, no, you're not dreaming. 4 swaddled cabins were delivered in preview in order to carry out the first tests on this portion of the route.

The cabins will circulate at low speed. During these tests and at the end of these tests, the technicians fine-tune the settings within the stations and at the level of the pylon outriggers to ensure the perfect compliance of all the installations.

The dry run, a step in itself, will be launched on the entire line in the second half of 2025. It will last several weeks and will consist of testing the proper functioning of the line on a full-scale scale. But we will tell you all about it in due course.

The construction of your cable car is taking shape day by day and we are working hard to achieve commissioning in the second half of 2025.

Emotions are running high within the teams!