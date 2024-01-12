CROWS, HEADERS AND AN APRON!

The vocabulary of the construction industry is sometimes surprising and full of poetry!

In order for the impressive reinforced concrete structures that will make up the footbridge to be perfectly solid, it is essential to reinforce them on both sides.

This is the role of the pier caps and corbels, a kind of massive concrete outgrowths, which, once attached to the vertical walls, will ensure the full stability of the structure.

The whole will support the deck, i.e. the flat surface that connects the two ends of the footbridge and on which the urban and landscaping developments will be organised.

Continue to follow us to discover the world of building your cable car.