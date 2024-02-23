Proactive measures to control the noise level of the C1 Cable

Rigorous acoustic studies and modelling were carried out from the design stage and throughout the different phases of the project.

As there are not yet any regulations relating to the noise emitted by cable cars, the impact studies were carried out on the basis of the "land transport noise" regulations and verified according to the "neighbourhood noise" regulations, these two approaches being interesting and complementary.

All the studies and models carried out indicate that the C1 cable is fully compliant with these regulations on the entire line.

The noise generated by the cable car will blend into the ambient noise measured along the entire route.

This good acoustic performance is due in particular to the choice of the quality of the tractor-carrying cable, which significantly reduces the vibrations of a conventional cable.

In addition, the motor system chosen for the C1 Cable is one of the quietest. In the station, vibration dampers will be installed and the walls and roofs will be soundproofed.

In order to ensure that the noise emitted by the cable does not constitute a nuisance for local residents, noise levels in the vicinity of the cable car will be monitored after its commissioning, and then regularly for the first 10 years of operation.