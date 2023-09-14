Funicular and urban cable car: what's the difference?

Both belong to the family of cable transport, they have been designed to circumvent the local constraints of a territory and to facilitate your travels. However, they are very different!

Let's discover together the particularities of these two jewels of engineering:

The funicular is used to go up and down steep slopes. Like the Montmartre funicular, it moves on the ground along rails with cabins connected by a cable pulled by a motor.

The urban cable car is a mode of transport by aerial cable supported by several pylons.

Its cabins are suspended in the air and offer you a panoramic view all along your journey. Inspired by ski resort gondolas, it has adapted to our cities. It is becoming an optimal solution for overcoming obstacles in the area: the C1 Cable will fly over urban breaks, such as train lines or major roads.

Thus, by 2025, getting from Créteil to Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, via Limeil-Brévannes and Valenton will only take you about 18 minutes!