Line 15 South will bring the people of Val-de-Marne closer to the Ile-de-France transport network

Line 15 South of the Grand Paris Express, the first section of the metro ring around Paris, will connect Pont de Sèvres to Noisy - Champs in 37 minutes compared to more than an hour today. A time saving of several hours each week to devote to your loved ones and hobbies.

The Créteil L'Échat resort will be only a few minutes from Pointe du Lac, which you can easily reach with the C1 cable car.

Along its 33 km, line 15 South will cross 22 municipalities and will concern more than one million inhabitants. It is scheduled to be commissioned at the end of 2025.