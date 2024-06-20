Limeil-Brévannes station: at a time when frameworks and prewalls are being assembled!

A few weeks ago, we informed you of the progress of the assembly of the metal structures of the workshop-garages located on the Limeil-Brévannes station.

Today, a new stage is underway following the arrival of the prewalls.

These are concrete walls prefabricated in the factory. About ten meters high, these walls are placed in the right of the metal structure, then adjusted by the team of companions.

Temporary props secure the installation of the pre-walls while the fitters check their proper alignment.

This operation initially concerns the west garage and will be repeated on the east garage in the coming days.