Quality control first!

When the mixer trucks arrive on the site to supply it with concrete, the designated journeyman takes a concrete sample to check the conformity of the delivery with the order.

He first checks his temperature by probe. Then, he measures the consistency of the concrete, which must be neither too liquid nor too plastic.

This measurement is carried out with an Abrams cone (named after its inventor) in which the concrete sample is compacted. At the end of this operation, the level of subsidence of the concrete is measured and then reveals its workability, according to the intended use (consistency class). These operations are carried out systematically on each delivery.

In addition, specimens are taken and stored in isothermal boxes before being sent to a specialized laboratory to be crushed at several times. This operation makes it possible to check the conformity of the concrete's resistance.