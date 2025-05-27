Invitation to come and discover your future resorts and the La Végétale greenway

Île-de-France Mobilités and Île-de-France Nature invite you to come and discover the facilities of the La Végétale greenway and 3 stations of the C1 Cable during a guided walk.

4 walks lasting 2 hours are offered on Sunday, June 15, 2025.

A snack will be offered to participants at the end of each walk.

Conditions of access to the walk:

Free visit.

Registration required.

Walk, accessible to people with reduced mobility and strollers.

Minors must be accompanied by 1 responsible adult (up to 2 children per adult). Recommended visit from 8 years old only.

Wear shoes suitable for walking.

Mandatory deposit of an identity document at the start of the walk.

Meeting point (no registration on site): 10 avenue Descartes, 94450 Limeil-Brévannes

The number of places is limited, so don't delay in registering!