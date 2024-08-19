The C1 garage workshops: a construction site is making great strides

Essential to the operation of the cable car, they will serve:

- the upkeep and maintenance of the cabins;

- the storage of the cabins every night;

- to host the Centralised Command Post (PCC) to manage and supervise the operation and security of the C1 line and the bus lines in the sector.

The walls of the 2 workshop-garages are made up of 71 pre-walls weighing an average of 7 tonnes each, and are set up according to a well-established protocol:

- each pre-wall is checked upon acceptance (quality of the concrete, size, colour, etc.);

- they are then turned vertically using a tower crane and a pre-wall turner;

- the slinger then sets up the slings necessary for the lifting;

- from there, the shunting supervisor coordinates the lifting of the prewall by radio link with the crane operator and the teams of form-builders;

- once the pre-wall has been positioned on the base previously made (cast on site), the final adjustments and checks are made to stabilise its position;

- it is then attached to the framework by metal parts and consolidated with props while waiting for the next step (filling the prewalls with concrete).