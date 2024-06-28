Works info in Villeneuve Saint-Georges

In Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, the installation of a pylon requires work at the RD102/RD136 crossroads, between the avenues Président John Fitzgerald Kennedy / Fontaine Saint Martin / Rû de Gironde / Guy Moquet.

The carriageway will be reduced to one lane on the approach to the roundabout.

The speed limit will be 30 km/hour near the roundabout.

Traffic will be maintained for all and the road will be restored after the work.



Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.