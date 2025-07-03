Work info - closure of La Végétale between Avenue de Valenton and Rue Gutenberg

As part of the development work around the La Végétale station and the creation of pedestrian access, the path of the green corridor between Avenue de Valenton and Rue Gutenberg is inaccessible until mid-August 2025.

During this period, you can take the diversion route via Rue Georges Clemenceau.

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.