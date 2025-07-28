Works info - extension of the closure of the Ruelle de Paris

As part of the development of the Valenton station, road works are continuing in the alley of Paris.

What does this change?

Closure of the Ruelle de Paris until mid-September 2025.

Maintaining access for local residents and the road diversion.

Traffic will be limited to 30 km/h on the approach to the worksite, on Rue de Paris and Rue Gabriel Péri, for the duration of the work.

Noise pollution may be caused by the work.

Saïd, your local agent, is at your disposal to answer your questions. He can be reached on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.