Invitation to come and discover the La Végétale greenway and the surroundings of your future resorts
Île-de-France Mobilités and Île-de-France Nature invite you to come and discover the developments of the La Végétale greenway near 3 of the Cable C1 stations, during a guided walk.
The walk lasts about 1h30.
Choose the date that suits you on the form.
Conditions of access to the walk:
- Free visit.
- Registration required.
- Walking: bring shoes suitable for walking.
- Minors must be accompanied by 1 responsible adult (up to 2 children per adult). Recommended visit from 8 years old only.
- Mandatory deposit of an identity document at the start of the walk.
Meeting point (no on-site registration):
10 avenue Descartes, 94450 Limeil-Brévannes