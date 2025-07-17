Invitation to come and discover the La Végétale greenway and the surroundings of your future resorts

Île-de-France Mobilités and Île-de-France Nature invite you to come and discover the developments of the La Végétale greenway near 3 of the Cable C1 stations, during a guided walk.

The walk lasts about 1h30.

Choose the date that suits you on the form.

Conditions of access to the walk:

Free visit.

Registration required.

Walking: bring shoes suitable for walking.

Minors must be accompanied by 1 responsible adult (up to 2 children per adult). Recommended visit from 8 years old only.

Mandatory deposit of an identity document at the start of the walk.

Meeting point (no on-site registration):

10 avenue Descartes, 94450 Limeil-Brévannes