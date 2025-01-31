Villa Nova and La Végétale: cabin in resort

On Thursday 30 January, the teams hung a first cabin in his white pyjamas in the Villa Nova and La Végétale stations in order to make adjustments. At this stage, it is a question of adjusting all the mechanisms and checking that the passage from the cabin to the station works perfectly.

This step is essential before proceeding with the line tests that will take place in several months.

Indeed, many checks will have to be carried out, almost meter by meter, at the level of each gear, before the 105 cabins are launched on the entire line.

©Île-de-France Mobilités / Doppel France