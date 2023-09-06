The discovery of urban cable cars ends near Porto!

After the metro, tram and funicular, it's time for the Vila Nova de Gaia urban cable car. Known for its winding, steep and difficult to access streets, the city of Vila Nova de Gaia has been able to innovate to facilitate the movement of inhabitants between its coasts and mountains.

Perched in the middle of the cliffs, it is hidden in the urban landscape and allows you to go around differences in altitude of more than 60 meters!

Connecting the wine cellar district to the Morro Garden, it offers spectacular views of the Douro Valley and the historic center.

Today, it has become one of the most popular tourist attractions in the cities of Porto and Vila Nova de Gaia.