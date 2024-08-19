The first series of C1 cabins

The manufacture of the cabins for your cable car is progressing well!

After numerous checks throughout the manufacturing process, the operation of each cabin is scrupulously checked on the test bench.

The cabins ready for flight are cleaned, packed in a protective sock and stored until departure.

Comfortable, spacious and equipped with all the necessary features for the safety and well-being of travelers, these flying vehicles will soon be part of your landscape.

But more patience!

The C1 project team and all the companions still have a lot to do in the field and are working on it every day!