The interchange hub of the Villa Nova station is taking shape

The laying of the paving around the Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges reveals the contours of the large forecourt that will precede the entrance to the station. The grey limestone slats recall the chromatic range of the facades of the technical room. The one-way bike path is now visible. The supports on which the station's canopy will be placed are in place. The platforms of the bus stops, the drop-off places, as well as those dedicated to the operating staff are also demarcated.

The contours of your station between the city and the countryside as well as the urban developments that accompany it are revealed: pedestrian forecourt, cycle route, drop-off places, bus stops, luggage storage and bike racks, lighting, street furniture, etc.

The installation of the awning at the entrance to the station will be carried out next spring.

©Île-de-France Mobilités