Pyrotechnics is not only synonymous with fireworks!

Due to the numerous artillery battles that took place in Île-de-France during the war of 1870, on the one hand, and the bombings carried out during the Second World War, on the other hand, it is imperative to check the floors before any construction.

Indeed, these can contain explosives called REG (Explosive Remnants of War) which must be neutralized. This diagnosis is very often carried out in the Île-de-France region, for most constructions requiring in-depth interventions.

For your cable car, a historical study and soil and soil safety diagnostics have been carried out by a specialized company, using different drilling and exploration methods.

The depth of the boreholes is established according to the historical studies previously carried out. These pyrotechnic soundings were carried out at certain stations and several pylons.

Securing your cable car line is a constant concern and nothing is left to chance!