From metro 8 Pointe du Lac to Cable C1: there is only one step left!

The terminus station of metro 8, the Cable C1 station and the François Mitterrand mall are now connected!

The opening of the glass façade of the metro station, which has now been completed, will allow direct access to the 80-metre-long footbridge currently under construction. A canopy to protect passengers from the weather is already in place. The deck of the footbridge is reinforced and concreted. The work will continue until the summer of 2025; They will consist in particular of reinforcing the supports and carrying out waterproofing as well as electrification.

This new link will facilitate travel for all users, and in particular those of Cristolliens who wish to join the metro.

Between metro 8, the many bus lines, the bicycle locker and the upcoming arrival of the C1, the multimodal hub of Pointe du Lac will be further strengthened!

©Île-de-France Mobilités / Anne-Claude Barbier