La Végétal and the C1 Cable, closely linked projects

Publication date: January 27, 2023

The C1 cable runs along La Végétale between the Temps Durables and Émile Combes stations in Limeil-Brévannes for 1.3 km. It will also be accessible from the Emile Zola station in Valenton.

From the design of the C1 cable car line, the characteristics of this greenway were taken into account.

The paths leading to the resorts and the landscaped environment have been designed to create continuity between the two and they will be 100% accessible to all.

Until the commissioning of the C1 Cable, some work will be concomitant with that of La Végétale.

For more information on the project: https://lavegetale.fr