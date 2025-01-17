2024: a look back at the construction of your cable car in pictures
Published on
The year 2024 was marked by very remarkable progress that will allow the construction of the C1 Cable to continue and be completed in 2025.
It deserves a little retrospective!
We have selected for you an anthology of the major stages of 2024:
- Pylon lifts
- Unwinding the cable over two-thirds of the route
- The manufacture of the cabins
- A visit to the construction site of the Limeil-Brévannes station
- The emergence of each of your 5 stations
- The large fresco on palisades made by the schoolchildren of the territory
©Île-de-France Mobilités / Doppel France / Christophe Surowiec