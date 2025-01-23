The last pylon has been raised!

The year 2025 has just begun and here is already a first great achievement for the C1: the last two of the 30 pylons on the line have been lifted, less than 15 months after the lifting of the very 1st pylon. Hats off to the design and assembly teams who showed ingenuity and speed to accomplish this technical feat.

Located as close as possible to the Valenton station, these last pylons have the particularity of being the smallest on the line with a V-shaped design. Over the course of the year, they will be embellished with final design elements above the balances and at the base in order to optimise their integration.

©Île-de-France Mobilités