In Limeil-Brévannes, the platform of your station is taking shape!

On 1 October, the teams at the Limeil-Brévannes station site installed the platform nosings using 3D printed formwork.

Dock nosings are the kerbs that allow safe access to the cabins.

The use of 3D printed formwork to design these edges has several advantages. It makes it possible to obtain the right precise shape and also meets environmental and societal challenges:

- Reduction of the volumes of material used

- Research and development on suitable low-carbon materials

- performance and improvement of working conditions, because this type of manufacturing facilitates execution on construction sites and reduces the arduousness for the journeymen.

Day after day, the C1 Cable is getting ready to welcome you!

©Île-de-France Mobilités