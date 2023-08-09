The C1 Cable: an innovative mobility solution adapted to the challenges of the region
Publication date: October 25, 2022
The C1 Cable aims to open up the cities it crosses by offering its inhabitants easier access to other means of transport, in particular the metro. It meets the needs of the territories it crosses by:
- providing mobility solutions to users without overloading the already busy road network and by freeing itself from the many urban cuts in the territory (rail networks, roads, etc.);
- creating a direct link, by public transport, between the towns and districts crossed and to Créteil, a major destination in the Val-de-Marne department.