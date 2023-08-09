Cable

New lineCréteil > Villeneuve-Saint-Georges

The C1 Cable and the environment

Published on

  -  

Updated on

Publication date: February 1, 2023

The project has been designed in accordance with the 4 pillars of sustainable development.

Its design was certified High Environmental Quality (HQE) – Sustainable Infrastructure in © May 2022.

All actions will be monitored and controlled throughout the duration of the work and until the commissioning of the C1 Cable.

The C1 Cable is:

  • station entrances, designed as places to live, walk and meet, which extend the city,
  • qualitative landscaping, in the continuity of the Végétale,
  • small-scale stations in the city,
  • high-quality materials,
  • Simple, durable and timeless architecture.

Download the environment leaflet

Environment leaflet

PDF

 -  1.5 MB