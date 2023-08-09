The C1 Cable and the environment
Publication date: February 1, 2023
The project has been designed in accordance with the 4 pillars of sustainable development.
Its design was certified High Environmental Quality (HQE) – Sustainable Infrastructure in © May 2022.
All actions will be monitored and controlled throughout the duration of the work and until the commissioning of the C1 Cable.
The C1 Cable is:
- station entrances, designed as places to live, walk and meet, which extend the city,
- qualitative landscaping, in the continuity of the Végétale,
- small-scale stations in the city,
- high-quality materials,
- Simple, durable and timeless architecture.