The C1 Cable is already part of the landscape in Valenton

In December 2022, the artist Vince created a large fresco on the gable of a building located on rue du Colonel Fabien.

The reason for this project, led by the municipal youth service of Valenton, was chosen in consultation with the inhabitants.

The mural symbolizes the transition of a city that is changing. In the foreground, the doyenne of Valenton accompanied by a young man from Valenton who wears the C1 Cable on his sweatshirt.

This equipment of the future contrasts with the storefronts of old shops.

Congratulations to the artist and to all those who supported this project.