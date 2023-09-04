The City-Stade de Limeil-Brévannes is moving!

In order to develop the Emile Combes* station in Limeil-Brévannes, the City-Stadium located in the woods at the corner of Rue Georges Clémenceau and Avenue Descartes is closed and will be rebuilt, south of the Temps Durables* station, until the commissioning of the C1 Cable.

This new sports facility will welcome, with free access, all sports enthusiasts and will be similar to the Val Pompadour city stadium located in the city of Valenton!

Until then, you can continue to enjoy the City-Stadiums of La Hêtraie and Saint-Martin.

*Station names are tentative