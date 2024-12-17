The cable is positioned on the second sector!

The unwinding of the cable between the Villa Nova and La Végétale stations is now complete.

After the first sector was connected in July, this 2nd operation is another success!

Once the perimeter was secured at the end of November, the teams successively unrolled several loops of cable, from the first cable made of very light fabric called a "halyard" to the final cable which weighs 90 tons.

The halyard is first installed by hand at the top of the pylons by the companions, then connected and gradually replaced by thicker and thicker metal cables, until it reaches a diameter of 5 cm.

In all, 2.7 kilometres of cable were unrolled and a few snowflakes were rewarded!

The last step of this operation, the "splicing" is underway this week: it consists of connecting the two ends of the unwound cable to form a continuous loop.

As for the unwinding of the cable on the last section of the route, it is scheduled for the beginning of 2025.

