Your Limeil-Brévannes resort is taking shape

The assembly of the glass facades and transport system of your station is now complete!

Located a stone's throw from the La Végétale green corridor, in the heart of the "Temps Durables" district, the Limeil-Brévannes resort will contribute to the attractiveness and dynamism of the area.

In the long term, the planted areas will constitute infiltration surfaces for rainwater. Within the interchange hub, several trees endemic to the region will be planted and will cover the embankments, while avoiding soil erosion in the long term. The soil from the work on the station and the esplanade will be reused on site to form embankments and optimise the integration of the cable car into the landscape.

These developments, and many others, will reinforce the High Environmental Quality qualities of the project.

Continue to follow the news of Câble C1 to discover the ecological qualities of the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France.

