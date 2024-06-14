The gantry pylon at Pointe du Lac

In order to maintain the traffic lanes, the first pylon of the line was designed to span the RD1.

Each pair of shafts therefore rests on two blocks located on either side of the departmental road (in one direction of traffic).

The shafts positioned obliquely will then be assembled by a transverse beam, thus ensuring the perfect stability of the structures.

This pylon architecture is exceptional and very rare in the world of urban cable cars.

It was on the night of May 30 that the companions lifted the first pair of barrels, on the western part of the RD1. The second pair of barrels was lifted at the end of last week. The last operation with the assembly of the support beams was completed yesterday.

