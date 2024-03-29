The reuse of topsoil from the Villa Nova resort

The Villa Nova station in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges is located between the city and the fields, since it is partly built on the agricultural plot that runs along it.

The 700 m3 of topsoil that were extracted to carry out the work have been preserved and stored on the plant's own right-of-way.

Topsoil is the top layer of soil. With a thickness of 15-40 cm and generally brown in colour, it has important quality properties for biodiversity and cultivation: it is biologically active, rich in minerals and organic matter.

This soil, which is suitable for planting, will be reused during the landscaping planned around the resort. This organization is fully in line with the virtuous approach of the project: reuse of materials on site and limitation of CO and CO2 emissions related to transport.

What characterises the C1 Cable project is precisely the desire to leave nothing to chance and to include from its design all the necessary provisions to meet the High Environmental Quality criteria for which it has been certified.