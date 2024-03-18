The high-step system: an innovative and safe device

To raise the pylons, and then ensure their maintenance, it is essential that the technicians be able to climb them.

On the C1 Cable, an innovative system, the HighStep, was chosen because it offers many advantages.

A rail is fixed to the shaft of each pylon: the professionals anchor a pedalboard to it each time they intervene.

Equipped with specific shoes, they can then operate the pedals to climb to the top of the pylon. This device reduces their physical effort while ensuring absolute safety.

More discreet and aesthetically pleasing than traditional ladders, the HighStep is made of recycled aluminium with 100% renewable energy, making it a sustainable device.

With this equipment, the first cable car in Île-de-France once again confirms its innovative character