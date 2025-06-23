Tests for the introduction of the cabins: phase 2!

Cabin entry tests: phase 2

After the start of the cabin traffic tests between the Pointe-du-Lac and Limeil-Brévannes stations at the beginning of May, the cabins are now in circulation on the Limeil-Brévannes section > Villa Nova!

These initial traffic tests consist of adjusting and checking all the mechanisms as the cabins pass over the cable, at each pylon and in the station.

Your cable car is becoming more and more concrete every day, not only in the sky, but also on the ground.

The teams in charge of the finishing work work to ensure that your stations are perfectly functional.

A little more patience... While waiting for the commissioning scheduled for the end of the year, we leave it to you to imagine what your future trips will be between the City of Créteil and the City of Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, via the City of Limeil-Brévannes and the City of Valenton.