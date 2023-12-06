C1 Cable Jobs

The construction of the C1 Cable involves many skilled trades. Among them, those of scrap metal dealer and formwork in the construction industry.

The construction scrap dealer, although multitasking, is above all a mason. More specifically, he is a skilled worker. The stability of even the largest buildings depends on his work.

It is up to him to place and fix the steel bars and meshes in order to ensure the construction of Reinforced Concrete structures. He receives the reinforcement ordered by the project management on site and verifies the conformity and completeness of each delivery.

It is based on the execution drawings to select the members and lattices. The scrap metal dealer is a major player on a construction site and must therefore be versatile. He may have to work far from home and install reinforcements at height or underground.

The formworker-woodworker puts in place the formwork (temporary structure) that receives the concrete. He checks the dimensions of the structure to be carried out, the stability and the watertightness of the formwork put in place. He then proceeds to concret using a concrete bucket or a concrete pump. After the concrete has dried, he removes the formwork from his structure.