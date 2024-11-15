Works in Créteil

The construction of the future Pointe du Lac station and the footbridge linking the metro station 8 and the François Mitterrand mall are continuing. The work will switch to a portion of the RD 1 located on the east side, in order to build a new part of the footbridge.

What does this change?

Switchover of road traffic on the south-western part of the RD 1 from 20 November 2024 with maintenance of the 2 directions of traffic and speed limit of 30 km/h.

Partial closure of the RD 1 in both directions for 2 nights (9 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from 18 to 20 November, to adapt the markings to the RD 1 switchover. Noise pollution is to be expected as part of this operation.

Total reopening of the Chemin des Bassins (route de la Saussaie du Ban) from 20 November 2024.

Saïd, Cable C1's local agent, will make regular rounds of the site and will be at your disposal to answer your questions or provide you with information. He can be reached by phone on 06 32 87 00 52.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.