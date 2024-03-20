Green roofs: ecological and aesthetic coatings

The roofs of the 5 stations of the C1 Cable, i.e. approximately 2,000m2, as well as the roof of one of the line's garages will be vegetated.

This choice was made at the design stage of the project in order to promote the integration of the buildings into the landscape, on the one hand, and to be part of the High Environmental Quality (HQE) approach that guides the construction of the cable car, on the other hand.

Greening roofs has many advantages.

In ecological terms:

- Contribute to reducing impermeable urban surfaces;

- Improve air quality by countering urban pollution by reducing the rate of CO and CO2 emitted;

- Develop biodiversity areas;

- Retain rainwater.

In economic terms:

- Reinforcement of the acoustic and thermal insulation of buildings;

- Protection of roof waterproofing;

- Limited surface maintenance.

After the installation of a drainage system covered with suitable soil (substrate) on the roofs, vegetated rollers ready to grow are deployed on the surfaces. They are composed of various hardy and resistant plants: 13 varieties of sedum, blood geraniums, acinos savory and wild marjoram.

The rollers are watered regularly for the first few weeks to promote recovery, then only annual maintenance is required. These plants have the advantage of being satisfied with rainwater.

In short, the green roofs of your stations will contribute to the visual and environmental quality of the 1st urban cable car in Île-de-France.

© Île-de-France Mobilités