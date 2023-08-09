Work in Créteil, from September 2022 to June 2023

Publication date: September 23, 2022

In order to build the future C1 Cable station, the first works carried out by the underground network concessionaires have begun.

What work needs to be done?

In order to free up the space necessary for the construction of the cable car, the relocation of the underground networks is essential and requires successive interventions.

Île-de-France Mobilités will first remove the central median of the RD1, at the level of the Créteil – Pointe du Lac station so that the various networks. In turn, each dealer will move its own network:

the Val-de-Marne Departmental Council / sewerage network;

Suez / water networks;

Enedis / electricity transmission networks.

What will be the duration and hours of the work?

The work will take place from 26 September 2022 until the summer of 2023.

The hours of the worksite will be: Monday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

What does this change?

Depending on the phases of the work, some traffic lanes will be neutralised (see map on the back). Traffic will not be interrupted, except for the night of 26 to 27 September 2022 during which a diversion will be set up, in both directions.

In order to mark the work zone, a partial closure of the RD1 will be necessary, during the night of Monday 26 to Tuesday 27 September 2022, from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., in both directions. A diversion will be set up and indicated by signs. Bus stops on lines 117, 181, 281, 308 and 12 will also be postponed on this schedule.

Whether you are a pedestrian, cyclist or motorist...

… We invite you to be extremely vigilant in this sector where traffic is limited to 30 km/h throughout the duration of the work.

Access for the emergency services will be maintained.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.