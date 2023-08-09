The works in Limeil-Brévannes, from the beginning of January to the beginning of April 2023

Publication date: January 17, 2023

In order to build the C1 cable, work will begin on the right-of-way of the future "Temps Durables*" station, at the corner of Avenue de la Ballastière and Rue Paul Valéry.

What work needs to be done?

Between Thursday 5 and Friday 13 January 2023, land clearing will be carried out.

They are subject to prefectural authorization and will be limited to what is strictly necessary. This is an essential preliminary step to the start of construction work on your future plant.

Land clearing operations are carried out in winter, outside the breeding period of birds and bats.

A team of ecologists carried out an inventory of the sites with ecological issues upstream of the work, and ensures that they are conserved and preserved while

throughout the work on the station.

Between mid-January and early April 2023, we will carry out the necessary operations to start work on the station.

It is a question of preparing the ground (thin earthworks, removal of excavated material), delimiting the perimeter and installing the site equipment (equipment, remote site, pathway).

The site will be secured by hoardings. Trees and street furniture bordering the site will be protected.

Truck traffic will be managed by the companions who will also ensure the cleanliness of the site and its surroundings.

What will be the hours of the work?

The hours of the worksite will be: Monday to Friday, from 7:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.

* The name of the station is provisional