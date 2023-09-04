The work is progressing at Temps Durables*!

After securing the site and preparing the ground, the companions built the foundations of the station and the pylons!

At the location of the future teleported system and the pylons, the ground was first prepared to receive the drilling machine (machine used to make the foundation piles).

The foundation piles are made using the hollow auger technique: the piles are drilled and concreted in a single continuous operation, the reinforcement cage is then placed in the fresh concrete.

The companions then dig up the area in order to prepare for the next step: the construction of the foundation footings.

*The name of the station is provisional