Info works in Limeil-Brévannes - Closure of the car park on rue Georges Clemenceau

Development work on the surroundings of the future La Végétale station is underway.

From 6 January 2025 for a period of approximately 3 months, the car park located on rue Georges Clemenceau, at the corner of Avenue Descartes, is closed to traffic and parking.

A pedestrian diversion will also be set up via the pavement opposite the work.

Saïd, local agent of the Cable C1 remains available to inform you on 06 32 87 00 52.

