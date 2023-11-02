Villeneuve-Saint-Georges: work continues on John Fitzgerald Kennedy Avenue

Network relocation work continues in Villeneuve-Saint-Georges, Avenue John Fitzgerald Kennedy, with a view to installing a pylon.

Started on 30 October, these operations will take place for about two months and require the following adjustments:

- An alternating system regulated by traffic lights is set up, causing a disruption to traffic in both directions.

- A traffic diversion is recommended for heavy goods vehicles and light vehicles. See map above.

- The Rû de Gironde bus stop on lines E and J2 in the direction of Boissy Saint-Léger is removed.

- Parking spaces on this section are closed during the work.

For more information, contact Saïd, your local agent, on 06 32 87 00 52.