Work on the RD1 continues until May

The work to finalise the development of the C1 at the level of the RD1 in Créteil will continue until May to redo the surface course and ensure the best conditions for reopening to users.

The current traffic conditions are maintained until the end of the work:

Road traffic on the RD1 continues to be in both directions on the south-east part of the road (lane in the Province/Paris direction) and the speed limit remains at 30km/h until the end of the work.

A road diversion via the "Europarc" roundabout remains in place to join the Chemin des Bassins (route de la Saussaie du Ban) in both directions until the end of the work.

We assure you of our desire to reduce disruption to the life of your neighborhood as much as possible and thank you for your understanding.